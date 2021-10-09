Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,082 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.81% of American States Water worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 65.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 23.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth about $5,340,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

