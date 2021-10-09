Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of US Foods worth $18,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in US Foods by 13,228.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,008 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,903,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 58,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,770 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $38.17 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.66 and a beta of 1.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

