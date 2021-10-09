Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.30% of ManpowerGroup worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $2,081,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 53,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN opened at $113.35 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Truist raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

