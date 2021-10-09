Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,211 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of Carlisle Companies worth $24,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,689,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $204.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.55 and its 200 day moving average is $192.65.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

