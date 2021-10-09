Legal & General Group Plc Sells 103,814 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Old Republic International worth $17,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,578,000 after buying an additional 65,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,050,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,461,000 after buying an additional 40,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,983,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,989,000 after acquiring an additional 336,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

ORI stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.