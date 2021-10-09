Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,668 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Lincoln Electric worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 56.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

