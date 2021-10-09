Legal & General Group Plc Sells 172,187 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,187 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.87% of Retail Properties of America worth $21,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 900,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 289,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,322,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,510,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

RPAI stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

