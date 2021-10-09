Legal & General Group Plc Sells 24,044 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of Signature Bank worth $21,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Signature Bank stock opened at $299.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.50 and a 200-day moving average of $247.42. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $301.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

