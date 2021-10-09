Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,539 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,539 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.70% of SITE Centers worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. Research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

SITC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.