Legal & General Group Plc Sells 37,726 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of AGCO worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382,270 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AGCO by 712.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 362,199 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 2,120.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 2,616.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average is $135.65. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.