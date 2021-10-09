Legal & General Group Plc Sells 49,633 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,633 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of United Airlines worth $22,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in United Airlines by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $49.16 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

