Legal & General Group Plc Sells 537,102 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 537,102 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Nuance Communications worth $23,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 917.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

