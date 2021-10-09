Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,419 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Oshkosh worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,173,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 46.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after buying an additional 248,248 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 71.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,455,000 after buying an additional 278,228 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 351,666 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

