Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,938 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 114.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 576,430 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $46,314,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 27.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 141.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Brunswick by 1,293.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Brunswick stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

