Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,397 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.51% of PS Business Parks worth $20,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,488,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 272,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $166.15 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $166.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.00.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

