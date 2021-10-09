Legal & General Group Plc Sells 96,998 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.61% of Ryder System worth $24,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 48.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 49,362 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 37.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 64,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 11.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

