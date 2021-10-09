Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,046 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.86% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $18,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

