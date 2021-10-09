LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $22.27 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $537,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $7,525,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $6,624,000. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $226,202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

