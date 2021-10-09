Leidos’ (LDOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $119.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.88. 646,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,792. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.