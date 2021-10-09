Lendingblock Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 36% against the dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $839.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00227237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00101205 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 788,068,889 coins. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

