Lethean (LTHN) One Day Volume Tops $731.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Lethean has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $731.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.13 or 0.06448445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.02 or 0.00326758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $604.40 or 0.01109388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00100268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.92 or 0.00502787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.00348308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.45 or 0.00325707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.