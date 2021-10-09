LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 222.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 308.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 9,607.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 299,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPL opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

