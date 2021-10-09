Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 307,467 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23,222.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,467 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $361.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.17 and a 200 day moving average of $350.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

