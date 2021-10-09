Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,870 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2,738.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

