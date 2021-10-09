Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 38,448 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2,536.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after buying an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after buying an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after buying an additional 961,840 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Argus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.