Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 44,351 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3,935.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Corning stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

