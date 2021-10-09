Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8,269.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 498.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 413,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 344,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 162.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.99 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

