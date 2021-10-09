Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16,849.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 86,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 110.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,406,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 65.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.