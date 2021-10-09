Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20,296.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,275 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.30.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $226.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.92. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.