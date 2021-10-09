Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 149,676 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12,149.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

