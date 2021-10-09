Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 285,052 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22,028.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

