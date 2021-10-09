Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,218 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1,747.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,218 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

