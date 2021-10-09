Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,539 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 3,302.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Canon by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.08 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAJ. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

