Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 67,573 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6,011.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,573 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Southern by 14.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 87.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

