Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 86,105 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3,686.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,105 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

