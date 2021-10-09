Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.74.

