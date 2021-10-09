Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3,245.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.