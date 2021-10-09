Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3,494.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,074 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

