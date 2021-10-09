Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14,756.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,103 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,833,000.

IVE stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.73 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

