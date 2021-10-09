Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 6,863.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,393 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 226.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 594.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8,726.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $50.47 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56.

