Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7,660.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after buying an additional 174,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 79,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $83.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.