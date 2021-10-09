Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 42,923.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 232,214 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $152.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.19 and its 200-day moving average is $148.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.