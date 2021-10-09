Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4,632.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 271,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

