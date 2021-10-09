Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9,952.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186,206 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

