Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,966 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Amgen worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 386,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,217,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,028,086,000 after purchasing an additional 244,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $208.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average is $237.50. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $207.65 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

