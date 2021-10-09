Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10,724.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,595 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $100.67 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $113.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.22.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

