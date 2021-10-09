Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.98% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,810,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 279,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $70.51 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.