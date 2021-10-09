Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 106,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.84% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $447,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $427,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

AVEM opened at $64.67 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93.

