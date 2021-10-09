Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,009,134 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of MSCI worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

MSCI stock opened at $600.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $629.84 and its 200 day moving average is $540.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.