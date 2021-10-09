Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 115,288 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9,297.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,288 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 169,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,720,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,285,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

